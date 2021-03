Tourism businesses say there is "hope" on the horizon, as Wales begins to ease itself out of lockdown.

The Welsh government is expected to ease the "stay home" rule on Friday to "stay local".

Tom Beynon, manager of the Three Cliffs Bay Holiday Park, said: "There was a lot of months last year where we weren't mentioned.

"This time Mr Drakeford has mentioned us a lot, so it's there - we can nearly touch it."