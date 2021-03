Three sheep have been saved from “serious jeopardy” on a cliff edge by abseiling RSPCA officers.

The rescuers put the animals in bags before lowering them to another team in a boat below.

The drama unfolded on Dinas Island, near Newport in Pembrokeshire, and captured by a camera drone on 2 March.

The RSPCA said the sheep became trapped with limited grazing and had now been returned to the farmer.