Vaccinating one million people in Wales against Covid is "a significant milestone" but there is still a way to go, according to health board chief pharmacist Berwyn Owen.

A total of 31.9% of the Welsh population have had a first dose.

But Mr Owen, from Betsi Cadwaladr health board in north Wales, said "diligence is absolutely imperative" until 95% of people have had their jab as people could still catch and pass on the virus.

Meanwhile, people who received their vaccine in Bangor, Gwynedd, on Tuesday say they are looking forward to "living a normal life" once restrictions ease.