An extra £72m is being spent on schemes to help pupils catch up with missed lessons during lockdown, Education Minister Kirsty Williams says.

Ministers have already spent £29m, with 1,800 extra teachers and staff being recruited, double the original target of 900.

Those studying for qualifications will see “bespoke” support, Ms Williams said.

“Funding will also be used so that trainee teachers can complete their practical experience this autumn, complete their qualifications and move into full-time teaching,” she said.