A search is on to find a friend for a seven-year-old donkey who has been feeling lonely since his companion died.

Bob can be heard braying in the fields ever since his companion Dobby died.

Peter Speed, 66, who lives in Felinfach, Ceredigion, placed an advert in a local paper in hope of finding a donkey the same age as Bob who could join him.

Mr Speed said: "Donkeys are much better together than they are alone."

And Bob may just be in luck - there's a female donkey from Tregaron who is in his prospects.