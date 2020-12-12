Children with sight loss are missing out on vital services in some parts of Wales, according to a charity.

Guide Dogs Wales says some local authorities offer no habilitation support, which teaches children skills otherwise learned through sight.

Nell, six, who has glaucoma and is blind in one eye with very little vision in the other, was one when she first received habilitation support from the charity.

Rachel, Nell's mum, said the help the family had received had been "life-changing".

The Welsh Local Government Association said "long-term sustainable funding" was needed to allow councils to provide specialised services.

The Welsh Government has been asked to comment.