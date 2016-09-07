A mysterious network of tunnels has been unearthed accidentally in the Wye Valley in Monmouthshire.

The previously unknown structure was found by a team of electrical technicians close to the 12th Century Tintern Abbey.

The team were excavating a trench on a customer's property, which is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty near the border between Wales and England, when they unearthed the tunnels.

"Shortly after the excavation work began, the digging team made the extraordinary discovery of what they initially thought to be a cave," said Western Power technician Allyn Gore, who was leading the team.

Western Power said the network of tunnels did not appear on any maps, and no local residents or authorities had any knowledge of them.