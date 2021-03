A hairdresser who had to close her business due to an "admin error" says she feels like she has "thrown 10 years away".

Julie Price, from Flintshire, failed to qualify for the Self-Employed Income Support Scheme (SEISS) during the coronavirus pandemic after she accidently failed to submit a tax return.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which runs the SEISS, said it would speak to Mrs Price "to clarify the situation".