A passer-by who saved the life of a stranger having a cardiac arrest in the street by administering CPR on him, has been described as "amazing" by the man's family.

Aneurin Metcalfe spotted Bobby Gamlin slumped in a plant pot on a Cardiff street and gave him CPR.

Mr Gamlin's sister Mary Taylor told him he had "made one family truly happy" by his actions.

Ms Taylor had appealed to the public to help her find Mr Metcalfe and thank him.

Mr Metcalfe said he was "over the moon" to find out Mr Gamlin was OK.