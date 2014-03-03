Singers from across the world, joined by Sir Bryn Terfel, have come together online to celebrate St David's Day in song this year.

The Everyone Aloud choir performed three Welsh songs; Hymns and Arias, Up and Under; and a short version of Sospan Fach.

Members of the public were asked by the Aloud charity to submit videos of themselves singing in order to join the virtual choir.

Rachel Dominy, chief executive of the charity, said: "We can’t wait to release the performance and hope it brings a much-needed smile to everyone’s faces."