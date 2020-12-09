The case rate for Covid-19 in Wales is at its lowest point since 22 September.

All areas of Wales are now in double figures for the first time in months.

It follows a peak period around Christmas, first in south Wales and then in parts of north-east Wales.

But the number of cases per 100,000 has since fallen, in some areas quite dramatically.

We can see from this animated map, the change in fortunes with case rates in different parts of Wales at different times since the start of December.