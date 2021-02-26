Covid vaccinations will continue to be rolled out in Wales in accordance with age.

Chief medical officer Frank Atherton said: “This is the single factor which has the strongest link to deaths and hospitalisations.”

Some workers, including teachers and police officers, have called for them to be prioritised.

Plaid Cymru’s Rhun ap Iorwerth argued for flexibility on professions like teaching.

He said: “Surely there must be some other way of prioritising those groups that are more likely to come into contact with the virus?”