Stephen Dyer is one of a small, but believed to be growing, number of men who have decided to have children through IVF.

The 34-year-old from Newport had been in a relationship for five years but the couple separated last May.

"After our relationship broke down I felt like, I was happy to do it single before, and I am now," he said.

There are an increasing number of single women becoming mothers through IVF, however there are no statistics about the number of single men doing so.

Surrogacy UK, which helps introduce "intended parents" with surrogates, said they had seen an increase in the number of single people, including men, wanting to become members.