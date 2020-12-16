A son whose mum is in a Welsh care home has spoken about his despair that visiting rules have not been changed.

From 8 March in England, one nominated person will be able to visit a care home resident.

However, there is no date for this in Wales, where care home visits remain banned.

Ryan Mee said it was devastating he had not been able to see his mum Gillian for months and would continue being unable to see her unless "she had hours left to live".

He said: "Its barbaric that you cannot comfort your loved ones at a time like this".

The Welsh Government said it was considering how to allow more indoor visits, given the success of the vaccine rollout in care homes.