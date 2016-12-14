An "heroic" teacher who stayed calm as a pupil's parent had a seizure during an online lesson, deserves a "round of applause" during assembly.

James, whose brother Rhys was being taught by Anthony Cannon-Jones when their father Dean Williamson fell ill, said Mr Cannon-Jones was worthy of praise.

Mr Williamson recalled "feeling a bit strange" before collapsing, but said he felt fortunate he was not standing up at the time.

"I just want to say a big thank you to him and I appreciate the fact that he didn't get overwhelmed," Mr Williamson said.