A 34-year-old man who died from Covid complications was "equally at home" signing in a choir at the National Eisteddfod or on the rugby pitch for his local club.

Father-of-two Huw Gethin Jones, an amateur rugby player for Anglesey club, Llangefni, died on Friday in hospital.

Wales rugby international George North was among those to pay tributes.

Haydn Edwards, of Llangefni RFC, said: "The whole rugby family in the north has shown their admiration and respect for him."

More than £25,000 has been raised to support wife Teleri and their sons, Gwydion, aged three, and one-year-old Math.