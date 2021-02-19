More children could return to schools, visits to care homes and weddings could also take place if case rates continue to fall, says the first minister.

Mark Drakeford said on Friday that while the "overarching stay at home measures" will remain in place, "very modest changes to the regulations" could happen over the next few weeks.

Andrew RT Davies, the Senedd Leader for Welsh Conservatives said he welcomes the news around education but that is it "regrettable" that the first minister did not give more details on reopening of shops or future financial support.

Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, said "a cautious, step by step, phased approch is absolutely the right way to approach things".