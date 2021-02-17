Covid has 'accelerated' anti-depressant use

Prescriptions for anti-depressant drugs have "accelerated" during the pandemic, according to a mental health charity.

But while taking pills for mental health conditions has risen, referrals for talking therapies have fallen, said Mind Cymru.

Luke Jones, who was diagnosed with depression in 2017, said: "Medication is just one tiny thing. You need to have a whole toolkit."

The charity said it is "concerning" that medication is being taken "without anything else hand in hand".

The Welsh Government said it has invested almost £10m to provide support for low level mental health issues.