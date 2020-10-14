More children are suffering with loneliness because they are unable to see friends and family during the pandemic, a minister has said.

Outlining the Welsh Government's Coronavirus and Me survey of children aged seven to eight Eluned Morgan, Wales' Minister for Health and Wellbeing, said school closures and tight lockdown measures were having a big impact on children's mental health.

"Getting children and young people back to school is absolutely our priority," Ms Morgan said.

Sara Moseley, director of the Mind mental health charity, said she would have liked to hear the minister talk about "the widespread impact on people's mental health and wellbeing", including the "long-lasting" effects of the pandemic.

And Janet Finch-Saunders, of the Welsh Conservatives, called for more information on when older children would return to school.