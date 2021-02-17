Families who have been financially hit by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic say "lots of people are struggling to buy basic things".

Jackie said a hike in prices at supermarkets has been "unfair" on low income families.

Rachel said: "Because you are staying in more, you've got to have the heating on more, you're eating more so everything is costing more."

Caroline Barr, Community Food Officer for ACE, said it has been particularly difficult on people who have always worked but found themselves redundant and that "everyone's just exhausted from it all and they don't know whether they're coming or going".