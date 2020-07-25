Dog day care licensing laws 'endangering animal welfare'
Dog day care licensing laws are "endangering public safety", one business owner has claimed.
Steve Belgrau, who runs The Pet Joint company in Bylchau near Denbigh, asked every council in Wales how they regulate day care services and found their interpretations varied.
Two did not even recognise it as a licensable activity.
The Welsh Government said it recognised the need to review the licensing of activities involving the boarding of animals.