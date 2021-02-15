The next stage of Wales' vaccination programme is a "massive logistical effort", the health minister has said.

Vaughan Gething told a press conference the “next big effort” was to provide second dose appointments to all those in the first four priority groups at the same time as vaccinating people in the next groups.

“This includes people aged 65 to 69, people aged 16 to 64 and with an underlying health condition, younger adults in residential care settings and a great many unpaid carers who are looking after people who vulnerable," he said.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price called for priority within the groups to be given to key workers at greater risk of being exposed to the virus.