First Minister Mark Drakeford has spoken of his pride in those involved in delivering coronavirus vaccines in Wales, as the country hit a major milestone.

On Friday, Wales became the first part of the UK to have offered the top four priority groups the jab, Mr Drakeford said.

This means everyone over 70 - including care home residents, frontline NHS workers, care home staff, and those classed as extremely clinically high risk, have been offered a vaccine, Mr Drakeford said.

Wales and the other UK nations had aimed to hit the target by mid-February, and the news comes after earlier criticism of the pace of the rollout in Wales.

First Minister Mark Drakeford thanked everyone for their "phenomenal effort".

Figures show that by Friday 715,944 people had been given the first dose of the vaccine in Wales - 22.7% of the population.