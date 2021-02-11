Almost 100 people were left queueing in freezing temperatures outside a vaccination centre in Cardiff because of delays caused by IT problems.

Cardiff and Vale health board said they were "experiencing problems with the systems... which is unfortunately resulting in queues as we process our patients" on Thursday morning.

The Cardiff and Vale Therapy Centre in Splott, Cardiff, had queues around the building, with some people waiting up to an hour.

The issues were resolved but the queues remained.