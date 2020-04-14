Selwyn Samuel Centre in Llanelli is a field hospital for people recovering from Covid-19.

There are 10 field hospitals operating in Wales, which provide about 2,600 beds.

Sarah Williams, Senior Nurse Manager, said the field hospitals allow more beds to be available in an acute hospital setting.

"The focus is getting the patients out and about," she said.

This is part of 5 Live’s #mycovidyear focussing on life on the NHS front line with a behind-the-scenes look at Hywel Dda University Health board in Wales to find out how staff are coping.