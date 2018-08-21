A man with cerebral palsy says he is "loving every single minute" of DJing on video calls for other people with disabilities or those who feel isolated.

Matthew Williams, from Wrexham, said he hoped that once lockdown was over, he would be able to host discos in person.

“The buzz I get from it is unbelievable. It's not about me, it’s about everyone else, dancing and having fun," he said.

His mother, Wendy Williams, said his venture had "changed his life and ultimately ours" and that "Matthew has found a purpose ".