A medical student who has been diagnosed with cancer has spoken about how she told people of her diagnosis over social media.

Eleri Reece-Jones, 21, from Rhuallt in Denbighshire, was diagnosed last month with Hodgkin's Lymphoma and is due to start chemotherapy this month.

Ms Reece-Jones, who is documenting her journey on TikTok, said "it can be really hard" for people with cancer or other illnesses to tell friends and family.

"So I thought by making a video, everyone will find out and find out on their own terms as well," she said.

Her videos have been watched hundreds of thousands of times and she said the response has been "really overwhelming".