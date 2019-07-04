It is one of the more unusual museum pieces - urinals that were used in an urban pub for almost 100 years.

Cardiff drinking haunt the Vulcan closed in 2012, with National Museum Wales saving the building from an uncertain future.

It has been taken down brick-by-brick and is being rebuilt at the St Fagans National Museum of History.

Most of the features have been saved - including the distinctive orange-brown urinals, fitted in 1914.

These have been restored and will even be used for their original purpose when the pub reopens in 2023, meaning only male visitors will be able to see them.