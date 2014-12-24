Pawfect payday for sheepdog record breaker Kim

A sheepdog has earned her owner a pawfect payday, after she was sold for a world record £27,000.

Twelve-month-old Kim, who was trained by Dewi Jenkins of Talybont, near Aberystwyth, was sold at an online auction by Farmers Marts of Dolgellau.

She was bought by a farmer from Staffordshire and broke the previous record, that was also held by a Welsh dog.

Fellow border collie Henna, from Brecon, sold for £20,000.

The average price for a working dog is about £2,000.