This is the moment a six-year-old girl called 999 after her mother fell unconscious.

A recording of the call Bea made after Lucie Williams, 40, became unwell at home in Old Colwyn, Conwy county, has been issued by Welsh Ambulance Service.

She can be heard telling the call handler: "I just need someone to come and save her."

The ambulance service was so impressed with Bea they have awarded her a commendation certificate for her bravery.