The story of a hairdresser who helped bring Hollywood to west Wales to save a local cinema is becoming a film.

Liz Evans led a campaign that convinced Steven Spielberg to stage a premiere of his 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park in Carmarthen.

The viewing helped to save the Lyric Theatre from closure, and the filming of a movie inspired by the campaign has begun across Carmarthenshire under strict Covid-19 rules.