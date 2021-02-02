Meet the carer who lives at work to help keep care home residents safe from Covid-19.

Dylan Rixon, 24, from Buckley, Flintshire, moved into the home almost a year ago at the start of the first lockdown.

He has been at the Cheshire care home ever since, including for his 24th birthday and Christmas.

But he said: "We've all come together. We don't know how long we'll be going on for with all this, so if everyone just accepts it, then the better. Though I do miss home."