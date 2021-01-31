An author has written a book about grief for children, after help her own young daughters come to terms with the death of their grandmother.

Jess Childs' debut book Ivy and the Rock follows a young girl who loves a large rock she finds in a forest but finds one day it has rolled away.

As well as being inspired by the death of her father, Ms Childs based the story on a poem she wrote for her father's memorial service.

"I wanted to write a book about love and loss that you could return to," she said.

"It is about processing death but also about accepting it within yourself and reminding yourself that there is life after death."