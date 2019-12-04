A great-grandmother has gone viral on TikTok singing the World War One song It's A Long Way to Tipperary.

Amy Hawkins,110, from Monmouth, has had almost 100,000 views on the video that was posted to her great-grandson Sacha's TikTok channel.

Sacha, 14, filmed Ms Hawkins in the home they share during one of her songs to celebrate her 110th birthday.

Her daughter Hannah Freeman said the comments have "restored their faith in humanity during a difficult time for everyone".