Wayne Birch and his family have been staying with his wife's parents since their home was wrecked by flooding in Skewen.

Eighty people were evacuated from the village, in Neath Port Talbot, after a mine blow-out.

Returning to his home Mr Birch discovered a property filled with water, sludge and slurry.

“Everything is just ruined,” he said as he walked through the house.