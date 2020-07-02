The sister of an otherwise healthy 40-year-old woman has spoken of her final days before she died with Covid-19.

Mother-of-five Karen Hobbs, from Cardiff, had a heart attack and died, weeks after testing positive for Covid-19.

Her sister Rachel said she "couldn't stop coughing" and was struggling to breathe before being admitted to hospital two days after Christmas.

Karen had posted on Facebook that she was "terrified" ahead of being placed in an induced coma, Rachel said.

"She was really terrified, she said 'Pray for me, I need to come out of this and see my children again'. She never came out of it," her sister added.

Karen, from Cardiff, died on 19 January.

"Her body just couldn't take it anymore," said Rachel.