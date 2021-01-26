It will be at least six months until some people can return to their homes in Skewen, after flooding from a mine blow-out.

Eighty people were evacuated from the Neath Port Talbot village on Thursday and residents were urged to stay away due to safety fears.

The Coal Authority (CA) said the "blow-out" was caused by a blockage underground which led to the water breaking out to find the easiest path.

Chief executive of CA Lisa Pinney said the authority looking at "every option" to get as many people back in their homes as quickly and safely as possible.