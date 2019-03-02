Harpist Elinor Bennett has harnessed the power of video calling to teach a pupil in Argentina during lockdown.

The musician is teaching Helen Green, 15, who lives 7,500 miles (12,000km) away in a Welsh-speaking community in Patagonia.

"The miracles of modern technology have been hugely beneficial during this difficult period," Elinor said.

She was put in contact with Helen - who lives in the area where Welsh settlers moved in the 19th Century - by a former student who grew up in Wales and moved to Patagonia to teach.

"To have Elinor as my mentor is a real privilege, a chance to learn so much," Helen said.