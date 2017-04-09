It is the largest surviving bridge of its kind in the world and now Newport Transporter Bridge is getting ready for a major makeover.

Funding worth £8.75m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund has been secured to repair and restore the 114-year-old structure, as well as build a new visitor centre.

Once finished, visitors will be able to cross the River Usk on a gondola or on the walkway 180ft (55m) above the river.

The bridge is one of only two working transporter bridges in the UK and six in the world.