A bridge over the River Clwyd has collapsed after Storm Christoph led to a flooding across Wales.

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage to the bridge between Trefnant and Tremeirchion in Denbighshire.

The Met Office said over the past two days Wales had the highest rainfall of the four UK nations.

Homes have been evacuated in areas including Ruthin in Denbighshire, Bangor-on-Dee in Wrexham and Broughton in Flintshire.