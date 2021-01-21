Wales has seen severe flooding, with people evacuated from their homes and a major incident declared in one area of north Wales.

Up to 30 people in Bangor-on-Dee in Wrexham, where there a severe flood warning in places, were evacuated from their homes.

Wales has seen the most rainfall during Storm Christoph and Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said the River Dee was at its highest recorded level.

While the most severe flood warnings are in place around Bangor-on-Dee, there are also dozens of flood warnings and flood alerts across Wales.