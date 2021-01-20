No vaccines are being held back in Wales, the health minister has insisted.

The Welsh Government has faced criticism for falling behind the other UK nations in the proportion of the population getting the jabs.

Vaughan Gething said almost 176,000 people had received their first does of the coronavirus vaccine, with the equivalent of seven people being vaccinated every minute.

His comments come after First Minister Mark Drakeford said the supply had to last until February to prevent "vaccinators standing around with nothing to do".

Plaid Cymru health spokesman Rhun ap Iorwerth said he had been "flabbergasted" by the comments and what the health minister was saying was contradictory.

Mr ap Iorwerth said: "We have started behind, we are playing catch up...I'm not going to be resting until I know things are being done as quickly and affectively as possible".