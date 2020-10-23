Senedd authorities have begun an investigation after four of its politicians were drinking on Welsh Parliament premises during a pub alcohol ban.

Questions have been raised about whether the four members should be able to stand for re-election, an ex-standards official has said.

Paul Davies, Darren Millar and Nick Ramsay, all Tories, and Labour's Alun Davies were spotted imbibing together in December.

Mr Davies, Mr Millar and Alun Davies deny breaking rules. Mr Ramsay has been asked to comment.

Former chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Sir Alistair Graham, said if the allegations were proven "both parties are bound to ask questions."