A woman is raising awareness about a condition she developed while pregnant to ensure others get treatment as quickly as possible.

Ffion Thurston-Kellar, 23, from Cardiff, developed diastasis recti - a condition which occurs when the growing womb separates the muscles down the middle of the stomach - before her daughter, Haf, was born last year.

For most, the stomach usually returns to normal by the time the baby is eight weeks old, but for Ms Thurston-Kellar, who had never heard of the condition, that was not the case.

She said getting treatment as soon as possible could "prevent it hurting more in the future".

"I do have to consider it before I do every day tasks and lifting, especially when picking Haf up," she said.