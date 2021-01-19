A taxi driver who was barred from claiming financial support when he was told to isolate through the NHS Covid-19 app said it was a "kick in the teeth".

In Wales, the self-isolation support scheme for low-earners is still not available to people who are notified by the app.

David Miller was told he was not eligible despite missing 10 days work.

He said: "You've got to make a choice of shall I go out and put people at risk because i need to pay my pills, or should I struggle financially".