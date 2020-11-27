Few people get as unique a take on the movement, mood and feelings of the public than the business owners that sit in its lay-bys.

Since the start of lockdown they have juggled highs and lows.

From supporting lorry drivers unable to stop at closed service stations to seeing their customers told to stay at home - and in turn not spend money with them.

Some are now questioning their future and role in a workforce predicted to change its patterns and work from home more in the future.

Filmed and edited by Nick Hartley.