New rules will be introduced for shops in Wales, including having clear signs, providing sanitiser and limiting capacity, the first minister has said.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, Mark Drakeford said: "I want people to go shopping knowing that all the measures are there to protect them from coronavirus",

He added that they had exceeded their target of 35 vaccination centres to open by the end of January, and there would now be 45.

Health spokesman for Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, said new rules for shops were "overdue".

Paul Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, said it was "quite clear that we are lagging behind other parts of the UK" in regards to numbers of people vaccinated.