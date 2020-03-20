For 17-year-old Cai Parry, who cares for a family member, the thought of any A-level external tests is "panic-inducing".

More than 6,000 people have so far signed a petition calling on the Welsh Government to cancel externally set and marked tests for A-levels and GCSEs in 2021.

Cai said he is concerned the "quality of learning" for pupils had been so varied that it wouldn't result in "fair grades" for some.

The Welsh Government said its exams advisory group was considering how to adapt plans set out before Christmas.