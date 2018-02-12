A man who mistakenly threw away a hard drive with Bitcoin stored on it, now worth about £210m, has said he wishes he "could go back in time".

James Howells had 7,500 bitcoins, a virtual currency, on a hard drive, which he mistakenly threw away in 2013.

He now wants to search a landfill for the hard drive and has promised to donate 25% of the value - about £52.5m - to the city of Newport if he finds it.

Mr Howells said he would want the money put into a "Covid relief fund" if it was found.

But Newport council said excavation was not possible under its licensing permit, and the environmental cost was too much.