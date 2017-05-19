When a coal spoil tip slid down the mountain above Aberfan in October 1966, it engulfed the village school.

A total of 116 children and 28 adults died in the disaster, which reverberated around the world.

Now a new project to start an orchard in the village will see the first 144 trees planted in memory of those who died.

The trees will offer free fruit for Aberfan's children, and over time a tree will be planted for every child born in the village.